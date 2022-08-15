Beach Hazards Statement issued for Erie, Lorain counties

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Erie and Lorain counties.

The statement is in place until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

A high risk of rip currents is possible.

Swimmers should not enter the water.

The largest waves and greatest rip current risk are expected this afternoon through tonight.

