Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Erie, Lorain counties

Lake Erie
Olivia Fecteau
PHOTO: Lake Erie, as seen from the ferry from Put-in-Bay back to the mainland.
Lake Erie
Posted at 6:37 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 06:37:58-04

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio  — A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Erie and Lorain counties.

The statement is in place until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

A high risk of rip currents is possible.

Swimmers should not enter the water.

The largest waves and greatest rip current risk are expected this afternoon through tonight.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018