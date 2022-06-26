Beach Hazards Statement issued for lakeshore counties

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for Sunday evening for multiple counties.

Ashtabula County will be under a Beach Hazards Statement from 11 p.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday.

Lorain, Lake and Cuyahoga counties will be under a Beach Hazards Statement from 9 p.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday.

A high risk of rip currents is expected.

No one should swim during this time.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter