Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Beach Hazards Statement issued for lakeshore counties

Lake Erie
Kaylyn Hlavaty
Lake Erie at Edgewater State Park.
Lake Erie
Posted at 9:07 AM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 09:07:37-04

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio  — A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for Sunday evening for multiple counties.

Ashtabula County will be under a Beach Hazards Statement from 11 p.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday.

Lorain, Lake and Cuyahoga counties will be under a Beach Hazards Statement from 9 p.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday.

A high risk of rip currents is expected.

No one should swim during this time.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018