Beach Hazards Statement issued for lakeshore counties

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for Sunday evening for multiple counties.
Ashtabula County will be under a Beach Hazards Statement from 11 p.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday.
Lorain, Lake and Cuyahoga counties will be under a Beach Hazards Statement from 9 p.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday.
A high risk of rip currents is expected.
No one should swim during this time.
