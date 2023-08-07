Beach Hazards Statement issued for lakeshore counties Monday night

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for Lorain, Erie, Lake, Cuyahoga and Ashtabula counties from Monday night to Tuesday night.

Winds are shifting over the lake on Monday, which means our "choppy" start to the day gets ROUGH... quickly!

Northwest winds over 20 mph will build waves three to six feet high.

The waves will really make it dangerous.

It could get even worse Monday evening before settling Tuesday.

Plan on waves under four feet Tuesday.

