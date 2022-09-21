Watch Now
Beach Hazards Statement issued for multiple counties until Friday

Kaylyn Hlavaty
Lake Erie at Edgewater State Park.
Posted at 7:06 AM, Sep 21, 2022
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio  — A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for multiple lakeshore counties until early Friday morning.

The statement is in place from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Friday for the following counties:

  • Lake County.
  • Ashtabula County.
  • Lorain County.
  • Erie County.
  • Cuyahoga County.

A high risk of rip currents is expected.

Swimmers should not enter the water.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
