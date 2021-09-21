Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Beach Hazards Statement issued for multiple lakeshore counties

items.[0].image.alt
Ken Basch, Jr.
Water levels along Lake Erie are at near-record levels, according to the U.S Army Corps of Engineers.
Lake Erie
Posted at 4:21 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 16:21:49-04

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio.
An alert has been issued for Lorain and Cuyahoga counties from 11 a.m. on Wednesday until 4 a.m. on Thursday, Erie County from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday and Lake County from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, there will be a high risk of rip currents.

Swimmers should not go into the lake.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018