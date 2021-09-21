Beach Hazards Statement issued for multiple lakeshore counties

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio.

An alert has been issued for Lorain and Cuyahoga counties from 11 a.m. on Wednesday until 4 a.m. on Thursday, Erie County from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday and Lake County from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, there will be a high risk of rip currents.

Swimmers should not go into the lake.

