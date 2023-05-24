Beach Hazards Statement issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

Wednesday's cold front isn't only dropping our temperatures into the 60s this afternoon and 40s overnight, but it's also bringing gusty winds from the north.

Gusts could reach 30mph this afternoon and evening over Lake Erie.

Waves could reach between three to six feet at times.

Those waves piling up on the north coast can create rip currents.

As summer approaches and the lake's water warms, more of us venture out into the water.

This afternoon is NOT the time for that.

Rip currents are dangerous without proper training and skill at handling them.

