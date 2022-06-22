Beach Hazards statement issued Thursday morning for multiple counties

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for multiple counties.

High-risk currents are expected to be in effect from 3 a.m. until 8 a.m. Thursday for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, and Lake counties.

Swimmers are advised to remain out of the water.

Currents can carry swimmers away from the lake shore through a sand bar and along with structures out into the lake.

