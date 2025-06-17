BIG heat arrives soon!

It has been 291 days since the last time Cleveland Hopkins Airport reached temperatures in the 90s. On Aug. 30, 2024, the high temperature was 95 degrees!

We have not hit 90 degrees in Cleveland this year....yet. We have a solid chance by the end of this weekend into early next week.

Once the storms clear the area on Thursday, a heat dome of high pressure will build into the region for the weekend. This will help our temperatures skyrocket!

As of Tuesday afternoon, plan for temperatures in the low 80s on Friday, upper 80s on Saturday, and into the 90s on Sunday and into early next week.

NEWS 5

It will also be very humid. An easy way to determine how it will feel outside is to look at the dew point temperature, not relative humidity.

Once dew points reach about 60 degrees, you start to notice the humidity. The higher that number gets, the more uncomfortable it will become.

It looks like dew points will be in the low 70s by early next week.

NEWS 5

The heat + humidity will make it feel hotter than it really is outside.

And this is not us trying to be dramatic - your body has a much harder time sweating or cooling itself when it is very hot AND humid.

NEWS 5

"Feels like temperatures" could be in the upper 90s to even low triple digits by Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

A true heat wave is on the way.

We will keep you posted on the latest information throughout the rest of this week. Stay cool!

NEWS 5

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter