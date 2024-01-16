Watch Now
Bitter cold lingers, but relief is in sight

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 13:25:31-05

It seems like it has been a lifetime since we have seen temperatures above the freezing mark here in Ohio. In fact, it has been since the early morning hours on Saturday that we have seen 32 degrees or higher.

So when will this arctic blast finally decide to pack up and leave?

Well, it will not be for several more days, but the end is in sight.

We will need to get through another bitterly cold overnight as lows drop close to zero degrees.

But, when you factor in the wind chill, it will feel even colder, with many locations feeling more like -15 to -20 degrees.

Once we get past the morning on Wednesday, temperatures will at least get out of the teens for highs. We will get ever so close to 30 on Thursday, but alas, still a few degrees shy. Then temperatures will drop back into the lower 20s to wrap up the week into this weekend. But there will be some signs of hope for the start of the new work week.

Thirty-two degrees for a forecasted high temperature on Monday. But most of the day will be below freezing until the late afternoon.

Thankfully, the forecast does get warmer from Monday onward, so all we need to do is get through roughly six and a half more days. We can do this!

