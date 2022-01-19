Watch
Black ice will be a major concern Wednesday night and into the commute

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill explains what Black ice is.
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jan 19, 2022
CLEVELAND — Mother Nature dealt us a rough hand earlier this week. And if you think she's making it up today, think again. The thawing temps are brief. And really only enough to melt that bottom layer of the snow.

Roads will be wet, visibility from the spray off of cars in front of you and just overall slush could make for a messy commute.

And that's while we're above freezing, temps will take a dive back into the 20s this evening and could re-freeze the melted snow. That means ice.

Black ice model.

Black ice is a major concern tonight and through the next several days. Temps won't make it back above freezing for at least a week. So if it looks wet, treat it like ice because it might be.

