BLOG: Be prepared for hazardous conditions

If you are working this President's Day, be prepared for hazardous conditions on your drive to work.

Here's what you need to know:

Forecast

Lake effect snow is taking over today on the heels of our weekend winter storm.

Cleveland weather

There will be less widespread snow, but the impacts are for everyone, mainly from the wind blowing the snow across already cleared streets.

It's going to be windy, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely.

This will drop visibility and wind chills through Monday.

Single-digit to subzero chills will be common for many areas all day.

Snow emergency levels

The following counties are under snow emergencies:

Level 1: Erie and Richland.

Snow Emergency classifications, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

What are the current conditions?

Hazardous conditions continued in Lake County Monday morning.

Drivers struggled to determine where the lanes were on a snow-covered Route 2.

Many were spotted driving with their hazards on.

How many plows are out?

According to ODOT, nearly 920 crews were still on the roads at 5:30 a.m.

Traffic impacts

Power outages

School closings

Although it's President's Day, some local schools are closed due to weather and not the holiday.

