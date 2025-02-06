BLOG: Your Thursday morning commute is icky

We're not going to lie, it's gross outside. Be careful and drive safely for your Thursday morning commute.

Here's what you need to know:

Snow Emergency Levels

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office and the Richland County Sheriff's Office have issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency due to icy and hazardous road conditions.

The Sheriff's Office asks drivers to use caution when on the roads.

School closings

Nearly 300 schools are closed or delayed in Northeast Ohio.

Winter Weather Advisory

We have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.

A widespread wintry mix is making things dicey this morning.

Cleveland weather

Salt trucks

Salt trucks and salt companies are extremely busy this morning.

News 5's Mike Holden happened to be doing a live shot when a salt truck arrived in the parking lot.

Sidewalks and parking lots covered in ice

Want to see how icy it is outside?

Sure you do.

How icy is it outside?

Traffic impacts

Power outages

