BLOG: Your Thursday morning commute is icky

We're not going to lie, it's gross outside. Be careful and drive safely for your Thursday morning commute.
Here's what you need to know:
Snow Emergency Levels
The Lorain County Sheriff's Office and the Richland County Sheriff's Office have issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency due to icy and hazardous road conditions.
The Sheriff's Office asks drivers to use caution when on the roads.
School closings
Nearly 300 schools are closed or delayed in Northeast Ohio.
Winter Weather Advisory
We have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.
A widespread wintry mix is making things dicey this morning.
Salt trucks
Salt trucks and salt companies are extremely busy this morning.
News 5's Mike Holden happened to be doing a live shot when a salt truck arrived in the parking lot.
Want to see how icy it is outside?
Sure you do.
Traffic impacts
Power outages
