Watch Now
Northeast Ohio TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Lorain and Richland counties issue Level 1 Snow Emergency due to icy conditions

Be careful during your Thursday morning drive to work.
Icy cars and lot 1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office and the Richland County Sheriff's Office have issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency due to icy and hazardous road conditions.

The Sheriff's Office asks drivers to use caution when on the roads.

Snow Emergency classifications, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.