Bone-chilling leaf peeping at the Holden Arboretum

Meteorologist Katie McGraw spent Wednesday afternoon and evening at Holden Arboretum in Kirtland to check out the changing leaves as well as spooky, scary skeletons.

Nah, they were not spooky, but towering and dressed to 9s for Halloween.

For the second annual Skeleton Grove, Holden Arboretum is putting the spotlight on 14 local artists who designed 12-foot skeletons.

You can check out these awesome, sky-high designs across a perfectly manicured half-mile path in the Main Display Garden. All fourteen skeletons have names and backstories, too!

You can meet Olivia Treasureleaf, Benny Bramble, Ophelia Moonmire, and Bob Moss!

If you head to Holden Arboretum's website before your visit, you can take a quiz to find out which skeleton matches your personality!

For the month of October, hours at the arboretum have been expanded to include Mondays for peak fall foliage.

So you can plan your visit 7-days a week from 9 am to 5 pm, but Saturdays are extra special with Skeleton Saturdays!

You can enjoy two local food trucks, a complimentary family photo from 11 am to 2 pm, connect with some of the artists behind the designs, and sharpen your leaf and tree identification skills, all while exploring the beauty of the Holden Arboretum on a 45-minute guided tour!

For more information, head to their website here.

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