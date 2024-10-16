Watch Now
Brrrr! It is going to get dangerously cold...for your plants

As clouds decrease and winds decrease, the temperatures will be decreasing fast tonight! It will be freezing for some, so there are freeze warnings and frost advisories in effect tonight.
After several soggy days, the lake effect rain (hail and graupel and snow) machine is finally turning off! As rain chances decrease, so will the clouds, winds, and temperatures.

It will be literally freezing for some communities - especially inland and to the west of Cleveland, where clouds should erode first.

Therefore, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Medina, Lorain, Wayne, Holmes, Coshocton, Richland, Ashland, Erie, Huron Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca Counties.

The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. through 9 a.m. Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be as low as 31 degrees in these communities.

It will be warmer farther east with lingering clouds. Therefore, frost is more likely from Cuyahoga, Summit, Stark and Tuscarawas Counties with lows in the mid-30s. Our easternmost communities will stay the warmest overnight with the upper 30s or even low 40s.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Also, stay warm and dress for winter tonight and early Thursday.

While temperatures are gradually rising over the next several days, frost and/or freezing temperatures are possible again Thursday night and Friday morning.

