Calling all sky gazers: Here's when and where to look to see 2 planets tonight!

Look up!! If you want to do some sky gazing tonight, you will be able to see the moon and two planets grouped together in the west!

WHERE TO LOOK: Over the last two days, the moon has been sliding past Venus and Mars in the night sky. Yesterday, the Moon sat between the two planets. Tonight, if you find the waxing crescent Moon, look slightly below, and you will be able to see Mars. Venus will be the lowest in the sky, but it is very bright! In fact, it is the second brightest object in the night sky, so it is easy to spot if you have your bearings.

WHEN TO LOOK: All you have to do is head outside about an hour after the sun sets (8:48 p.m. in Cleveland) and look to the west. Venus has been rising higher in the sky each evening for the past few months, but that began to change in May, as the brilliant planet reaches its highest point in the western sky, and starts trending lower as we move into June. It'll disappear from evening skies by late July, reappearing in the eastern sky about a month later as a morning object.

CONDITIONS FOR VIEWING: A cold front has been sliding through the region today but lacking any moisture. It will actually clear out the haze in the sky. What you will notice is the drop in temperatures. We will be in the 50s this evening and continue to drop into the 40s overnight. Brr!! It will also be a bit breezy this evening as well. Clouds should not be an issue for most, though. Just grab a hoodie to throw on before going outside to look up.

