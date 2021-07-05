Watch
Canada wildfires cause hazy skies across Northeast Ohio

Trent Magill | News 5 Cleveland
Posted at 8:27 AM, Jul 05, 2021
CLEVELAND — See that haze? It's not only hot and humid today, it's hazy, too.

That haze is from the smoke from wildfires in Canada.

Surface winds are out of the southwest but aloft—it's from Canada.

The British Columbia Wildfire Service said the fire burning near Lytton has grown to 32,000 square miles in size. Two people were killed during the blazes which forced residents to abandon their homes with just a few minutes notice, according to ABC News.

Winds aloft start to shift Monday and that will clear our sky out tomorrow.

