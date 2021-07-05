Canada wildfires cause hazy skies across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — See that haze? It's not only hot and humid today, it's hazy, too.

That haze is from the smoke from wildfires in Canada.

Surface winds are out of the southwest but aloft—it's from Canada.

The British Columbia Wildfire Service said the fire burning near Lytton has grown to 32,000 square miles in size. Two people were killed during the blazes which forced residents to abandon their homes with just a few minutes notice, according to ABC News.

Winds aloft start to shift Monday and that will clear our sky out tomorrow.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter