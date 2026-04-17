Car dealerships, glass repair crews evaluate damage after pounding hail

BEDFORD, Ohio — Repairs are underway for many drivers following the powerful hail that dropped in Northeast Ohio Wednesday night.

"Just absolute anarchy is really all I can say," Ken Ganley Subaru General Manager Tim Nadvit said. "It was almost scary to be honest with you, how hard it was coming down."

He said the pounding hail lasted only about five minutes, but the damage left behind was clear.

As many as 600 cars took a beating from the hail. Cars across the lot were hit. Many with dents on hoods, roofs and doors. One car had its rear windshield shattered along with the two front windshields.

Nadvit said he had never experienced anything like this for the 28 years he's been in the business.

He said the dealership's next step is to work with the insurance adjusters to document which vehicles will be classified as total losses and which can be salvaged.

Then, repairs will be made, and eventually, a major sale will occur.

"With the technology they have now with these dent companies," Nadvit said. "They can go in and they push the dents out and it looks brand new when they're done."

The damage sent glass repair crews into overdrive. Dylan Cowdery with Safelite said calls are pouring in.

"We've seen six or seven hail-damaged vehicles just today," he said when News 5 met with him Thursday afternoon. "We expect that number to rise dramatically this week."

Cowdery said they have extra crews on hand to get storm-damaged cars back on the road quickly.

He recommends not waiting if your car was damaged by the hailstorm.

He said if you have a hole in your car or a shattered windshield, you're more susceptible to an accident.