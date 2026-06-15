Cleanup starts after severe storms cause widespread damage

CLEVELAND — Communities across Northeast Ohio are starting the week off cleaning up debris from downed trees and power lines after severe storms ripped through the News 5 viewing area on Sunday.
Watch the latest from News 5 Meteorologist Allan Nosoff
Heavy winds knocked out power to thousands of people in Northeast Ohio. Trees snapped in half, knocking down power lines, damaging homes and destroying a beloved landmark.
Power Outages
As of 7 a.m., FirstEnergy is reporting the following outages:
- Ashtabula - 4,850
- Cuyahoga - 13,929
- Erie - 238
- Lake - 1,346
- Lorain - 1,195
- Summit - 114
- Trumbull - 95
Visit our Power Outage page to find links to see current power outages in Northeast Ohio and to report a power outage.
Iconic Ferris Wheel knocked over
High winds toppled the landmark Erieview Ferris Wheel in Geneva-on-the-Lake on Sunday. Built in 1956, the iconic ride has delighted families for decades.
WATCH:
RELATED: Historic Erieview Park Ferris Wheel in Geneva-on-the-Lake damaged from severe storms
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