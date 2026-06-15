CLEVELAND — Communities across Northeast Ohio are starting the week off cleaning up debris from downed trees and power lines after severe storms ripped through the News 5 viewing area on Sunday.

Watch the latest from News 5 Meteorologist Allan Nosoff

Cleanup starts after severe storms cause widespread damage

Heavy winds knocked out power to thousands of people in Northeast Ohio. Trees snapped in half, knocking down power lines, damaging homes and destroying a beloved landmark.

Power Outages

As of 7 a.m., FirstEnergy is reporting the following outages:



Ashtabula - 4,850

Cuyahoga - 13,929

Erie - 238

Lake - 1,346

Lorain - 1,195

Summit - 114

Trumbull - 95

Visit our Power Outage page to find links to see current power outages in Northeast Ohio and to report a power outage.

Iconic Ferris Wheel knocked over

High winds toppled the landmark Erieview Ferris Wheel in Geneva-on-the-Lake on Sunday. Built in 1956, the iconic ride has delighted families for decades.

WATCH:

Historic Erieview Park Ferris Wheel in Ashtabula Co. damaged from severe storms

RELATED: Historic Erieview Park Ferris Wheel in Geneva-on-the-Lake damaged from severe storms

Send us your photos

Please stay safe! Do not put yourself in danger to get a photo or video of severe weather. You can email photos and short videos by CLICKING HERE.

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Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

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