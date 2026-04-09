Cleveland basks in later sunsets as April brings nearly 77 more minutes of daylight

CLEVELAND — We've finally made it! 8 p.m. sunsets are back in Cleveland, and they are not going away any time soon.

From now through the start of September, sunsets will be 8 p.m. or later. The sunrises are getting earlier, too, which means we're gaining daylight. That is arguably the bigger deal for Ohioans in April.

Between the start and end of the month, Cleveland will gain nearly 77 minutes of daylight. By April 30, the sunrise will be at 6:25 a.m., and the sunset will be at 8:23 p.m., which is over 13 hours and 58 minutes of daylight.

The amount of daylight will continue to grow each day through mid-June, approaching the Summer Solstice.

Is this more daylight than usual? No. This is a consistent trend, no matter what year you look at. Plus/minus a few seconds, the amount of daylight each month is roughly the same, only getting reset every four years with Leap Day in February.

Are you excited about the later sunsets and/or the longer days? Let me know on Facebook:

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter