Cleveland, Mentor among the more than hundred schools closed Tuesday due to snow

In Northeast Ohio, there are currently 112 school closings including the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
Most of the districts are on the East Side.
To view a full list of closings, click here.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter