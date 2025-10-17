COLD NIGHT: A Frost advisory has been issued for most of Northeast Ohio

Brrr! It will be another clear, calm, and COLD night. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold and prepare yourself for a frigid start to the day!

With lighter winds and clear skies, temperatures will plummet into the 30s overnight for most of NEO. Closer to the lakeshore, temperatures will be 5-10 degrees warmer than in inland communities. Plan for the low to mid-40s there. Elsewhere, widespread frost is expected by Friday morning.

Temperatures as low as 33°F. Colder valley locations may see localized temperatures below freezing, particularly across portions of Ashtabula, Trumbull, and Wayne Counties. Temperatures this low will result in frost formation away from the Lake Erie shoreline. Frost can harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

Due to the threat of frost, the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Friday. It will be in effect from 2 to 9 a.m. for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Ashtabula Inland, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark, and Holmes Counties.

