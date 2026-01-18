Cold Weather Advisory, Wind Advisory issued for Cuyahoga County Monday

The National Weather Service has issued two advisories for Cuyahoga County for the beginning of the week.

From 7 p.m. on Monday to noon on Tuesday, the county will be under a Cold Weather Advisory as dangerous temperatures move into the area.

In addition to the Cold Weather Advisory, a Wind Advisory has also been issued for Cuyahoga County from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Temperatures will drop during the day on Monday, starting at near 20º around sunrise, but fall to 10º by sunset, feeling like below zero. Wind chills will be between 15º and 20º below zero on Tuesday morning.

