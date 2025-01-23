Curious about how low the wind chills were Wednesday morning? Find out here...

It has been dangerously cold over the last few days with the lowest temperatures and wind chill values recorded Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Cleveland fell to -5 degrees, Akron's low temperature was -10 degrees, and Mansfield dipped to -12 degrees, which broke a record!
Breezy winds caused the already cold air to drop even more early on Wednesday morning. Below is a list of the reported wind values across the area.
ASHLAND COUNTY:
Ashland: -27
Sullivan: -23
ASHTABULA COUNTY:
Ashtabula: -24
Geneva-on-the-Lake: -20
CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
Parma: -23
Linndale: -22
Mayfield Heights: -22
Cleveland: -22
Fairview High School: -21
Brook Park: -21
Solon: -20
Strongsville: -20
University Heights: -20
Westlake: -19
Berea: -19
Bedford Heights: -18
Shaker Heights: -17
Olmsted Falls: -15
ERIE COUNTY:
Sandusky: -22
Milan: -22
Vermilion: -21
GEAUGA COUNTY:
Auburn: -26
Novelty: -22
Munson Twp: -20
Auburn Twp: -16
HOLMES COUNTY:
Millersburg: -23
Wilmot: -19
HURON COUNTY:
New London: -25
Norwalk: -23
Monroeville: -23
Bellevue: -21
North Fairfield: -21
Plymouth: -21
LAKE COUNTY:
Kirtland: -30
Wickliffe: -25
Fairport: -24
Willoughby Hills: -20
Willoughby: -20
Eastlake: -19
Mentor: -18
Madison: -17
LORAIN COUNTY:
Elyria: -26
Wellington: -25
Lorain: -22
Avon Lake: -22
Elyria: -22
Kipton: -19
Amherst: -19
Oberlin: -16
Grafton: -13
MAHONING COUNTY:
Youngstown: -11
MEDINA COUNTY:
Brunswick: -21
Medina: -21
Seville: -20
Valley City: -20
Homerville: -19
Sharon Township: -19
Hinckley: -16
OTTAWA COUNTY:
Port Clinton: -24
Martin: -23
Danbury Township: -15
PORTAGE COUNTY:
Ravenna: -23
Rootstown: -22
Aurora: -19
Garrettsville: -18
RICHLAND COUNTY:
Mansfield: -27
Shiloh: -24
SANDUSKY COUNTY:
Green Springs: -22
Fremont: -21
Green Springs: -21
Lindsey: -20
Gibsonburg: -20
SENECA COUNTY:
Tiffin: -24
Bellevue: -23
Attica: -23
STARK COUNTY:
Louisville: -21
Hartville: -20
Minerva: -19
Uniontown: -19
Massillon: -18
Canal Fulton: -17
SUMMIT COUNTY:
Barberton: -25
Akron-Canton Regional Airport: -25
Lakemore: -23
Reminderville: -20
Northfield: -19
Montrose Ghent: -18
Fairlawn: -17
Copley: -17
Tallmadge: -17
Twinsburg: -16
Cuyahoga Falls: -15
Green: -15
TRUMBULL COUNTY:
Youngstown: -23
Warren: -18
WAYNE COUNTY:
Wooster: -22
Dalton: -20
West Salem: -15
Creston: -15
