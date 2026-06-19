Dad's Weekend: Plan to dodge a few thunderstorms

This weekend is for the dads! Happy Father's Day!

If you were hoping to get outside to eat, play golf, or just hang out, temperatures will be comfortable, and there will be plenty of dry time. However, we will have to dodge a couple of t-showers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

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The chance of rain and storms goes up each day.



There is only a 10-20% chance on Friday for a couple of afternoon and evening pop-up storms. The best chance for this looks farther inland and away from the lakeshore.

There is a 30-40% chance of a few lighter showers on Saturday by the late morning and into the afternoon. These showers look fairly light and sporadic at first, but will spread out across more communities compared to Friday, and during the afternoon, pockets of heavier rain will be possible.

The chance jumps to 70-80% by Sunday, but before you cancel the brunch outdoor reservation, that rain chance is all concentrated in the evening and into early Monday. Rain chances look to ramp up significantly around dinner time on Sunday (after 7 p.m. or so). The intensity of the rain should increase overnight. Heavy rain will be possible Sunday night and into Monday. We will keep you posted if there are any concerns for severe weather over the next few days. The biggest issue looks to be heavy rain/excessive rainfall that could result in flooding across NEO.

Be sure to tune into News 5 for the latest updates to the forecast. I will also update this article again on Friday with new details and information! So be sure to check back. Below are a few images of Futurecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. You can scroll through them to get an idea about timing and coverage of showers and storms this weekend.

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