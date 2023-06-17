Damage Survey: National Weather Service finds evidence of multiple tornadoes following Thursday's storms

June 15, 2023 - Thursday's storms resulted in a narrow but long path of damage across our viewing extending, extending from northwestern Ohio near Toledo through Ashland County. The National Weather Service in Cleveland surveyed the damage on Friday and found damage that shows six tornadoes touched down Thursday evening. The NWS will be continuing to update their findings over the weekend, so the information below is considered preliminary and could be updated/changed.

Many people saw rain and storms yesterday evening, but the damaging severe storms were in a very narrow (~40 miles wide) yet very long area (~200 miles long). Very impressive longevity. pic.twitter.com/gD7leNYyPE — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) June 16, 2023

wews



1. OAK HARBOR/OTTAWA COUNTY TORNADO: 6:49 - 6:58 PM

The National Weather Service found EF-2 tornado damage south of Oak Harbor, Ohio, with estimated peak winds of 130 mph. The tornado was on the ground for about nine minutes, with a path length of 3.45 miles and a maximum width of 200 yards. There were no injuries or fatalities reported. The NWS in Cleveland said the tornado touched down about 3 miles south of Oak Harbor in Ottawa County and moved east-northeast and damaged five homes. A few of these homes lost their roofs. Seven barns were also destroyed and up to ten cattle fatalities were reported.

wews

More damages in Oak Harbor. pic.twitter.com/WsbsX8PqHS — Bryn Caswell (@BrynCaswellTV) June 16, 2023

2. RICE TOWNSHIP/SANDUSKY COUNTY TORNADO: 6:57 – 6:58 PM

The National Weather Service found EF-1 tornado damage in Rice Township, Ohio, with estimated peak winds of 95 mph. The tornado was on the ground for about a minute with a path length of 0.15 miles and a maximum width of 100 yards. There were no injuries or fatalities reported. The NWS in Cleveland said the tornado briefly touched down near Township Road 153 and Township Road 146. It moved east-northeast and knocked down seven trees. Two of the trees crashed onto a home and another snapped at the base. It dissipated just east of the home.

wews

3. BELLEVUE/SANDUSKY COUNTY TORNADO: 7:40 – 7:42 PM

The National Weather Service found EF-0 tornado damage in Bellevue, Ohio, with estimated peak winds of 80 mph. The tornado was on the ground for about two minutes with a path length of 0.93 miles and a maximum width of 500 yards. There were no injuries or fatalities reported. The NWS in Cleveland said the tornado began on Parkview Place in northern Bellevue and knocked down several power poles. It moves southeast and caused tree damage before continuing south to Kilbourne Street, damaging more trees and then dissipated.

wews

There was other damage noted in Sandusky County that was consistent with straight-line wind damage with estimated wind speeds of 70 mph.

4. MONROEVILLE/HURON COUNTY: 7:49 PM

The National Weather Service storm survey confirms an EF-2 tornado with estimated max winds of 115 mph from northern Peru Township to NW of Greenwich. More information is expected to be available regarding the damage caused by this particular tornado over the weekend.

wews

Not a pretty site this morning in Peru - Huron Co.



Portion of state route 61 closed off. Downed tree & powerline snapped in pieces.



More than 3k without power. pic.twitter.com/6ZLkpbXqBi — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaCordell) June 16, 2023

5. NANKIN/ASHLAND COUNTY TORNADO: 8:47 – 8:49 PM

The National Weather Service found EF-0 tornado damage near Nankin in Ashland County, Ohio, with estimated peak winds of 85 mph. The tornado was on the ground for about two minutes with a path length of 1.2 miles and a maximum width of 300 yards. There were no injuries or fatalities reported. The NWS in Cleveland said the tornado touched down between County Road 801 and State Route 58 and uprooted several trees. It tracked southeast toward Township Road 713 and damaged one residence, particularly to the roof of the home, a chicken coop, and a barn that also lost a portion of the roof. An outbuilding suffered damage near Township Road 713 and Rt. 302.

WEWS

6. TOLEDO/LUCAS COUNTY TORNADO: 6:06 – 6:10 p.m.

There was another EF-2 tornado reported just outside of our viewing area in Toledo, Ohio. The NWS said the estimated peak winds were 130 mph and it was on the ground for about 4 minutes with a path length of 2.0 miles and max width of 300 yards. There were no injuries or fatalities reported.

WEWS

