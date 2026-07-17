Damaging wind and tornadoes possible Saturday

Just as the wildfire smoke finally departs, another hazard moves in. Severe storms look likely for much of Northeast Ohio Saturday afternoon and evening.

These storms could contain damaging straight-line winds of 60 to 70-plus miles per hour as they cross from north to south across the area after 3 p.m. through sunset. The big wind is the biggest threat with these storms, but an isolated tornado threat also exists, especially in Cleveland and points east, as these storms grow stronger with time.

There can also be some rain and isolated downpours during the morning, between 8 a.m. and noon, but they will not be severe. Then expect a break in the clouds, and it will be hot and humid, with highs topping out near 90 with heat indices approaching 100. All the ingredients needed for severe weather: heat, humidity, sunshine (goodbye smoke!), storm energy, etc, are in place.

Storms will move from north to south, impacting the lakeshore first after 3 p.m., then dipping south of Cleveland to the Akron metro after 5 p.m., and south to the US-30 corridor by 7 p.m.

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