Damaging winds and flooding possible with evening storms Wednesday

CLEVELAND — The fog is gone and the sun is out, but later storms could impact any plans you have this evening.

Plan on heavy rain and flooding in some spots as storms move east at around the evening commute and sunset.

Some straight-line winds are possible.

Best shot at severe (damaging) weather is south but we all have a shot. Plan on heavy rain and flooding in spots in addition to damaging straightline winds. Timing puts that line here toward the end of the PM Drive toward sunset. pic.twitter.com/dvnqAL3GwZ — Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) June 8, 2022

Storms may impact tonight's Guardians game against the Rangers, scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m.

That threat drops overnight and into Thursday morning with only a few showers left over.

