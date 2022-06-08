Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Damaging winds and flooding possible with evening storms Wednesday

FUvC0obWAAEX-LT.jpeg
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 10:30:47-04

CLEVELAND — The fog is gone and the sun is out, but later storms could impact any plans you have this evening.

Plan on heavy rain and flooding in some spots as storms move east at around the evening commute and sunset.

Some straight-line winds are possible.

Storms may impact tonight's Guardians game against the Rangers, scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m.

That threat drops overnight and into Thursday morning with only a few showers left over.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018