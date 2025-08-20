Dangerous conditions return to Lake Erie on Wednesday

Lake Erie was briefly calmer today, but it will become breezy throughout the day on Wednesday, bringing back dangerous conditions on the water by Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday. Expect Northeast winds 15 to 20 knots and waves three to six feet.

Therefore, the National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued two alerts for Wednesday evening into Thursday evening.

News 5

A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT goes into effect Wednesday evening through Thursday evening due to the high risk of rip currents. Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.

goes into effect Wednesday evening through Thursday evening due to the high risk of rip currents. Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake. A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY will also go into effect from Wednesday at 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Thursday, as conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

will also go into effect from Wednesday at 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Thursday, as conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. Waterspouts are also possible on Wednesday.

News 5

