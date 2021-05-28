Watch
Day-by-Day forecast for Memorial Day weekend

Posted at 10:16 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 10:26:04-04

CLEVELAND — The start of Memorial Day weekend is starting off wet and chilly. But good news: conditions improve closer to Memorial Day.

Saturday
Plan on a few rain showers Saturday along with more 50s. The winds won't start backing off until later in the afternoon.

Plan on winds gusting over 30mph through the day.

Sunday
Sunday looks much better. Still cool, but dry with temperatures in the 60s back Sunday before we hit the 70s again on Monday.

Monday
Monday should be the nicest day of the Memorial Day Weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower and middle 70s.

It's a rough start to the holiday weekend but the second half looks great.

