Day-by-Day forecast for Memorial Day weekend

CLEVELAND — The start of Memorial Day weekend is starting off wet and chilly. But good news: conditions improve closer to Memorial Day.

Saturday

Plan on a few rain showers Saturday along with more 50s. The winds won't start backing off until later in the afternoon.

Plan on winds gusting over 30mph through the day.

Sunday

Sunday looks much better. Still cool, but dry with temperatures in the 60s back Sunday before we hit the 70s again on Monday.

Monday

Monday should be the nicest day of the Memorial Day Weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower and middle 70s.

It's a rough start to the holiday weekend but the second half looks great.

