Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Northeast Ohio until 10 a.m. Wednesday

CLEVELAND — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the northern half of Northeast Ohio until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The advisory is in effect for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Ashtabula, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull and Erie counties.

Motorists should expect visibility to be less than one mile in dense fog.

Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for most of the northern half of NE Ohio until 10 AM. Visibility could be less than a mile in some spots so slow down and make sure you are extra careful this AM. #GMCle#Weather #WEWS #ohwx #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/sIaqHlv9ZL — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) December 29, 2021

The dense fog will linger through the morning commute.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

