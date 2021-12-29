Watch
Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Northeast Ohio until 10 a.m. Wednesday

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the northern half of Northeast Ohio until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Posted at 6:13 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 06:22:07-05

CLEVELAND — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the northern half of Northeast Ohio until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The advisory is in effect for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Ashtabula, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull and Erie counties.

Motorists should expect visibility to be less than one mile in dense fog.

The dense fog will linger through the morning commute.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

