Dense Fog Advisory is issued for multiple NE Ohio counties until 11 a.m.

CLEVELAND — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties Thursday.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for Summit, Portage, Holmes, Wayne, Trumbull and Stark counties.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Wayne, Stark and Mahoning Counties until 11 am. Expect visibility of less than one mile in these areas. Take it easy on the roads! Conditions will gradually improve throughout the morning. pic.twitter.com/gThM6KCPJg — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) September 16, 2021

Hazardous driving conditions are possible due to low visibility. Patchy visibilities of 1/4 statute mile or less are possible across the area,k according to the National Weather Service.

Fog will begin to diminish near sunrise.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

