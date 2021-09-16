Watch
Dense Fog Advisory is issued for multiple NE Ohio counties until 11 a.m.

Mike Vielhaber
Fog downtown in Clevealand
Posted at 6:01 AM, Sep 16, 2021
CLEVELAND — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties Thursday.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for Summit, Portage, Holmes, Wayne, Trumbull and Stark counties.

Hazardous driving conditions are possible due to low visibility. Patchy visibilities of 1/4 statute mile or less are possible across the area,k according to the National Weather Service.

Fog will begin to diminish near sunrise.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

