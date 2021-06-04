Watch
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Medina County until 9 a.m. Friday

Posted at 6:49 AM, Jun 04, 2021
MEDINA, Ohio — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Medina County until Friday morning.

The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday.

Widespread fog with reduced visibility down to 1/4 mile at times is expected.

Hazard driving conditions are possible due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down and use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

