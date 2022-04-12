Dense Fog Advisory issued for most of Northeast Ohio until 10 a.m.

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for most of Northeast Ohio Tuesday.

The Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 10 a.m. for Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Richland, Summit and Wayne counties.

Motorists can expect visibility of half a mile or less in dense fog.

The NWS says if you are driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

