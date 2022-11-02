Watch Now
Dense Fog Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

Dave Kraska.
Dense fog advisory this morning. This is Rt 303 in Brunswick, next shot is I-71 NB just before Strongsville.
Posted at 6:18 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 06:18:19-04

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.

The advisory is in place for the following counties until 10 a.m.:

  • Cuyahoga County.
  • Ashland County.
  • Lake County.
  • Richland County.
  • Summit County.
  • Medina County.
  • Geauga County.
  • Ashtabula County.
  • Wayne County.
  • Holmes County.
  • Lorain County.
  • Tuscarawas County.
  • Huron County.

According to the NWS, visibility could be less than a quarter of a mile due to the dense fog.

