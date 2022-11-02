Dense Fog Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.

The advisory is in place for the following counties until 10 a.m.:



Cuyahoga County.

Ashland County.

Lake County.

Richland County.

Summit County.

Medina County.

Geauga County.

Ashtabula County.

Wayne County.

Holmes County.

Lorain County.

Tuscarawas County.

Huron County.

According to the NWS, visibility could be less than a quarter of a mile due to the dense fog.

