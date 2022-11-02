Dense Fog Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.
The advisory is in place for the following counties until 10 a.m.:
- Cuyahoga County.
- Ashland County.
- Lake County.
- Richland County.
- Summit County.
- Medina County.
- Geauga County.
- Ashtabula County.
- Wayne County.
- Holmes County.
- Lorain County.
- Tuscarawas County.
- Huron County.
According to the NWS, visibility could be less than a quarter of a mile due to the dense fog.
