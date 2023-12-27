Watch Now
Dense Fog Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties until Thursday

Dennis Shanaberg
Posted at 2:13 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 14:13:58-05

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for numerous counties in Northeast Ohio until tomorrow.

The advisory is due to fog reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile.

The advisory is in effect until noon Thursday for the following counties:

  • Ashland
  • Ashtabula
  • Cuyahoga
  • Erie
  • Geauga
  • Holmes
  • Huron
  • Lorain
  • Medina
  • Portage
  • Richland
  • Summit

The NWS says that if you will be out driving, make sure to slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
