Dense Fog Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties until Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for numerous counties in Northeast Ohio until tomorrow.

The advisory is due to fog reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile.

The advisory is in effect until noon Thursday for the following counties:



Ashland

Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Erie

Geauga

Holmes

Huron

Lorain

Medina

Portage

Richland

Summit

The NWS says that if you will be out driving, make sure to slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

