Dense Fog Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Wednesday

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties until 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The following counties are under the advisory:



Tuscarawas County.

Holmes County.

Portage County.

Richland County.

Stark County.

Ashland County.

Summit County.

Huron County.

Ashtabula County.

Geauga County.

Wayne County.

Medina County.

Visibility could be less than one-quarter of a mile due to the fog.

The fog could impact your morning commute to work.

