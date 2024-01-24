Dense Fog Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Wednesday

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties until 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
The following counties are under the advisory:
- Tuscarawas County.
- Holmes County.
- Portage County.
- Richland County.
- Stark County.
- Ashland County.
- Summit County.
- Huron County.
- Ashtabula County.
- Geauga County.
- Wayne County.
- Medina County.
Visibility could be less than one-quarter of a mile due to the fog.
The fog could impact your morning commute to work.
