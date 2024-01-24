Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Dense Fog Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Wednesday

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for most of Northeast Ohio.
Posted at 6:37 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 06:37:13-05

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties until 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The following counties are under the advisory:

  • Tuscarawas County.
  • Holmes County.
  • Portage County.
  • Richland County.
  • Stark County.
  • Ashland County.
  • Summit County.
  • Huron County.
  • Ashtabula County.
  • Geauga County.
  • Wayne County.
  • Medina County.

Visibility could be less than one-quarter of a mile due to the fog.
The fog could impact your morning commute to work.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018