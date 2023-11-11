Do bridges really freeze first?

It's that time of year!

We hear it and see it all the time.

"Bridges may freeze first."

It's true. As temps drop, the ground keeps the roads above freezing. That's all good, but the roads that aren't touching the ground freeze quicker.

That cold air flows under the bridges and drops the pavement temp much more quickly.

Be sure you're treating all bridges carefully when the air temps start dropping into the 30s and 20s.

