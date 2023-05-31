Do you remember this? Taking a look back at the May 1985 tornado outbreak

May 31, 1985 started out quietly in Northeast Ohio, but that was all about the change.

A warm front lifted north across the region early in the morning. There was also a strong area of low pressure over Minnesota with a cold front trekking eastward. Clouds gave way to sunshine by the afternoon, allowing for temperatures to soar. It felt more like July outside than May! By the late afternoon, temperatures had reached 87 degrees at Cleveland. There were also high levels of humidity. Heat + moisture = increased instability. Higher instability increased the severe weather threat and contributed to a historical and deadly day.

Storms began to develop in northern Ohio around 3 and 4 p.m. The first severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 4:10 pm for Ashtabula County, and conditions deteriorated throughout the evening as the storms moved into Pennsylvania. The strongest of the tornadoes touched down at the Ravenna Arsenal in eastern Portage County around 6:35 p.m. The tornado intensified to an F5 as it tracked east across southern Trumbull County, devastating the communities of Newton Falls and Niles. Nine people were killed in the business district of Niles. As the tornado continued east along its forty-one-mile path of destruction, it crossed the state line and slammed into the community of Wheatland, located in Mercer County, Pennsylvania.

In addition to the Newton Falls-Niles tornado, other somewhat weaker tornadoes affected the counties in Northeast Ohio. An F3 tornado caused significant damage in northern Trumbull and southern Ashtabula Counties. Several F2 and one F1 tornado were also reported. Below are pictures of the devastation in Niles and Newton Falls after the tornadoes touched down.

When all was said and done, a total of 21 tornadoes tracked across Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania during the evening of May 31. Of these 21, one was rated an F5, and six were rated F4. Tragically, these tornadoes killed 76 people in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Many Ohioians will long remember May 31, 1985. While tornado outbreaks like these are rare in Northeast Ohio, let this serve as a reminder that devastating tornadoes can occur in any month of the year, at any time of the day, and at any location in the country. The best way to stay safe is to be prepared. As always, stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team for severe weather coverage. We will always get you through the storm. You can help prepare yourself by checking out ourSevere Weather Preparedness page.

