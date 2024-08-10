Do you remember this? Taking a look back at 'The Storm' that hit NEO in July 1993

This past week's weather was so active! Widespread damaging winds, a macroburst, four tornadoes, and flash flooding.

As of Saturday morning, over 100,000 people across Northeast Ohio are still without power.

If you are anything like me, you were waiting and searching for any updates this week about when the power would turn back on following the storms.

One email customers received on Thursday from The Illuminating Company/First Energy stated, "This was the most impactful storm to hit our service territory since July 1993."

The exact storm it is referring to occurred on July 28, 1993. Do you remember it?

News 5

According to the National Weather Service, a widespread wind event occurred thanks to a series of downbursts that produced winds over 100 mph.

Thousands of trees were destroyed, and roofs, windows, and vehicles were damaged, resulting in $25 million in damage. Power outages lasted up to 10 days after 300 utility poles and 150 main electrical feeders were destroyed between Cleveland and the PA line.

Portions of Geauga County lost water and resorted to ice and bottled water, and the Mayfield Road Drive-In screen was destroyed.

It became known as "The Storm" for Euclid residents, as it was one of the hardest-hit communities in Greater Cleveland. There was $15 million in damage in Euclid alone, and the cleanup took six months.

Below is News 5 Cleveland's coverage following the storm.

