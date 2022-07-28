Drought conditions have improved across Northeast Ohio over the last month

Cleveland ended the month of June with 1.28 inches below-average rainfall for the month. After this dry start to summer, Northeast Ohio began to see the early stages of drought by late June and early July known as abnormally dry conditions. "D0" or abnormally dry means the area in yellow was experiencing short-term dryness slowing planting, growth of crops or pastures.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a map released every Thursday (with data from Tuesday to Tuesday). It tracks drought across the U.S. Using five classifications: Abnormally dry (D0), shows areas that may be going into or are coming out of drought, and four levels of drought: Moderate (D1), severe (D2), extreme (D3) and exceptional (D4).

The weekly update to the United States Drought Monitor was issued on Thursday and there are noticeable improvements across our viewing area over the month of July. Compare the map released for the week of July 5 compared to this week. Note how the yellow area (D0) has shrunk considerably.

US Drought Monitor

US Drought monitor

Here is a closer view of this week's map. Abnormally dry conditions continue in our Eastern communities, but have improved elsewhere.

wews

Weather was more active during the last two weeks and short-term conditions improved with periods of heavy rainfall. During July, Cleveland has picked up 4.64 inches of rain. That is a surplus of 1.45 inches. The rounds of heavy rain has resulted in a surplus for the year (0.78 inches above normal) and for the season (0.17 inches).

wews

It is good to get back on track, and hopefully we continue to see healthy rainfall amounts during the rest of summer. The Power of 5 Weather Team will continue to monitor drought conditions as needed. Be sure to tune into News 5 for the daily and weekly forecasts!

