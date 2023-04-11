Dry, windy conditions create elevated risk of fire across Northeast Ohio

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement late Tuesday morning due to dry and windy conditions creating an elevated risk of spreading fire.

The statement is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage, Stark and Trumbull counties until 8 p.m.

Humidity values are expected to be between 15 to 25% today. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph are expected.

"Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly," the NWS said.

