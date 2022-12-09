Earliest sunsets of the year are happening now — find out how early the sun sets

Did you know the earliest sunsets of the year are happening right now? For our region, the earliest sunset happens around early December - about two weeks before the winter solstice or the shortest day of the year. But why are these not the same day?

wews

While the length of a day is defined as 24 hours long, in reality, it varies slightly due to the spin of the Earth. The actual length is defined as a "solar day," and its length can vary from a few seconds to 30 seconds longer than 24 hours!

Additionally, our latitude plays a role. At our latitude (around 41 degrees North), the earliest sunset occurs during the first several days of December. The sun sets a few minutes before 5 p.m. at 4:58 p.m! Sunsets will begin to get later starting around Dec. 17.

wews

However, during this time, the sunrise steadily gets later, and doesn't reach its latest point until after the New Year. A similar effect happens in the summer. The earliest sunrise arrives around mid-June and the latest sunset occurs about a week into summer/end of June.

wews

The shortest day of the year will happen on the first day of winter. Seasons change this year on Dec. 21 at 4:48 p.m. In Cleveland, we will only have 9 hours and 10 minutes of daylight on Dec. 21!

Then we will continue to gain daylight throughout the winter and spring. The increase will start slow at first with only a few seconds and minutes of more daylight. It will become more noticeable by February when we will be gaining more than two minutes of daylight every single day!

wews

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter