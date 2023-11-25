EARLY LOOK: The next system will bring rain, snow and wind

SUMMARY: All is quiet across Northeast Ohio, but that is about to change! High pressure keeps the region dry and will exit to the east by tonight. A low-pressure system out to the west will move toward us on Sunday and bring the return of rain to the area. This system will also drag a cold front across the region by Sunday night and into Monday. This will drop our temperatures into the 30s and cause the rain to change to snow. The lake effect snow machine gets turned on Monday and Tuesday, leading to accumulating snow for parts of the area.

WEWS

SUNNY SATURDAY: Small business Saturday will remain dry with plenty of sun and cool temperatures in the low 40s. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day ahead of the next system.

WEWS

SOGGY SUNDAY: Sunday will start dry with mostly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers are possible by the late morning and early afternoon, but the widespread rain looks to hold off until after 3 p.m. Plan for a soaked second half of the day with temperatures in the mid-40s. Once the cold front rolls through, temperatures will fall into the 30s by Monday morning. This will allow rain to transition to snow. Any accumulation on Sunday looks to be minor. Winds will also increase on Sunday.

WEWS

WEWS

WEWS

LAKE EFFECT SNOW: Lake effect snow is expected across Northeast Ohio's primary snowbelt for Monday and Tuesday. A rain/snow mix may initially last longer along the immediate lakeshore but change to snow later on Monday. The lake effect storm should intensify Monday night and into Tuesday. Westerly winds will gust over 35 mph at times on Monday. There could be periods with heavy snow/snow rates around 1 inch per hour. Travel could be tricky Monday evening and into Tuesday morning. Snow should gradually fade on Wednesday. The National Weather Service will likely issue watches/advisories for portions of the area.

WEWS

WEWS

WEWS

POTENTIAL TOTALS: Forecasting for lake effect snow is a tricky business, so take this possible snowfall map I made Saturday morning with a grain of salt. It will likely change and be updated this weekend and early next week.

Most of our viewing area will see less than 1 inch of snow, but the primary snowbelt around Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula will likely see over 1 inch of snow. For communities around Cleveland, Parma, Avon, Westlake, and Lorain - I am forecasting around 1-3 inches for you through Tuesday for Solon, Mentor, Painesville, Beachwood. Bainbridge Orwell, it looks like a decent shot to see 2-5 inches through Tuesday. The highest totals are expected in far eastern Cuyahoga, southern Lake, northern Geauga and central southern Ashtabula—communities such as Chardon, Chesterland, and Montville. Jefferson, Roaming Shores could see 3-6 inches with locally higher amounts around 7-8 inches. The heaviest of the snow is expected in Northwest PA.

This does not look like it will be the worst snow we have seen, but we need to get our snow legs back! Especially with so many folks traveling on Sunday and returning to work on Monday. Remember, this forecast and article will be updated as needed, so be sure to check back. Stay safe!

WEWS

WEWS

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter