EF-0 tornado touched down during Wednesday storms near Willard in Huron County, NWS confirms

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Richmond Township in Huron County during Wednesday's storms.

WEWS Katie McGraw

The storm had a peak wind speed of 85 mph, had a max width of 100 yards and a 0.80-mile path length. No fatalities or injuries were reported. The tornado was on the ground for two minutes from 6:11 p.m. until 6:13 p.m.

WEWS Katie McGraw

The tornado started south of Coder Road, moved northeast across the road and damaged a metal barn, pushed a 5th wheel trailer, and caved in the garage doors. The tornado proceeded northeast, crossed Bigham Road, and dissipated. Debris was deposited along Bigham Road.

Emerson Young shared photos his grandparents took of the storm damage in Huron County.

Grandparents of Emerson Young. Damage from Wednesday's storms/tornado in Huron County.

Grandparents of Emerson Young. Damage from Wednesday's storms/tornado in Huron County.

