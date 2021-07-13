Watch
Expect heavy rain Tuesday; chance of severe, damaging storms, lightning, hail

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 11:13:32-04

CLEVELAND — Plan on a few more storms throughout the day Tuesday. Heavy rain will be the main threat, but the strongest storms could be severe, possibly bringing damage, frequent lightning and hail. The breaks between the storms should allow our temperatures to jump back into the lower 80s.

Forecast headlines

  • Warm & muggy
  • Few more storms Tuesday
  • Some with heavy rain
  • 80s this week
  • Daily storm chances thru Friday
  • Keep the rain gear handy

Radar and current conditions:

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 75%
  • Dew point: 70°
  • Pressure: 30.07 in
  • Wind speed: 12 mph
  • Wind direction: SSW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:04 AM
  • Sunset: 09:00 PM

Alerts

Current weather alert map:

There is a River Flood Warning for the Black River at Elyria in Lorain County in effect until 2:22 a.m. Wednesday. More details here.

Rest of the week

Storms are expected to be less widespread Wednesday and Thursday as we add more heat, according to the Power of 5 Weather Team.

After a stormy Friday, we finally begin to dry out just in time for the weekend.

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

