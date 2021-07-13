Expect heavy rain Tuesday; chance of severe, damaging storms, lightning, hail

CLEVELAND — Plan on a few more storms throughout the day Tuesday. Heavy rain will be the main threat, but the strongest storms could be severe, possibly bringing damage, frequent lightning and hail. The breaks between the storms should allow our temperatures to jump back into the lower 80s.
Forecast headlines
- Warm & muggy
- Few more storms Tuesday
- Some with heavy rain
- 80s this week
- Daily storm chances thru Friday
- Keep the rain gear handy
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 75%
- Dew point: 70°
- Pressure: 30.07 in
- Wind speed: 12 mph
- Wind direction: SSW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:04 AM
- Sunset: 09:00 PM
There is a River Flood Warning for the Black River at Elyria in Lorain County in effect until 2:22 a.m. Wednesday. More details here.
Storms are expected to be less widespread Wednesday and Thursday as we add more heat, according to the Power of 5 Weather Team.
After a stormy Friday, we finally begin to dry out just in time for the weekend.
