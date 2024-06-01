FACT OR FICTION: Will we be able to see a parade of 6 planets lined up in the sky in June?

Have you heard that there will be 6 planets lined up in the night sky during early June? Well, let's not get too excited!

While Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will technically be on display, only two of the six planets will be easily visible. On Sunday morning, it will be way too cloudy thanks to rain moving back into Northeast Ohio to see any stars or planets, but there is a better chance to spot Mars and Saturn (only) by early next week.

All you have to do is head outside about an hour before the sun comes up. Get your bearings and look East. On Monday morning, the moon will be positioned below Mars, with Saturn higher in the sky.

News 5

As for the other four planets, Uranus and Neptune are far too faint to see without a telescope, especially as the morning sky brightens. Meantime, Jupiter and Mercury will be at or below the horizon in the morning twilight and not visible during early June. However, we come close to a "planet parade" by the end of the month!

News five

By June 24th, Jupiter becomes visible about 10 degrees above the horizon. If you put your arm straight out toward the horizon and make a fist, ten degrees is just above your first. Jupiter will then continue to climb higher in the sky each morning and become easier to see. On June 27th, Saturn, the Moon, Mars, and Jupiter will line up across the morning sky. This arrangement will continue into July, so there will be more opportunities to catch three of our neighbor planets!

So, while there may not be a lineup of 6 planets this morning, there is still plenty to check out in the early morning sky!

News five

News five

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter