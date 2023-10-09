First frost of the year possible across Northeast Ohio

Areas across Northeast Ohio will see some of the coldest temperatures during the overnight into the morning on Tuesday since the first days of May.

Lows will bottom out in the mid-30s across our southern communities, and this will be cold enough for patchy frost to develop. The lakeshore communities will be warm enough to not have frost, as Lake Erie is still in the mid-60s.

wews

A frost will bring an end to the growing season across areas of Northeast Ohio. If you have plants you would like to save, bring them indoors or cover them.

Also, you will want to check your tire pressure on your vehicle, as your tires could become underinflated with the colder temperatures settling in during the overnight hours.

