First of the season, Winter Weather Advisory issued for Geauga County

The first accumulating snow of the season is coming tonight!

Most of us will see snowflakes but only a few will see them stick.

Even those areas won't see it stick for long.

The ground temps are still near 60º.

These flakes will melt QUICKLY, not instantly though.

The warm ground limits accumulations but doesn't eliminate them.

Plan on elevated surfaces to have a coating of snow by sunrise Wednesday.

The squalls that set up overnight could lead to a couple of inches of slushy snow in the primary snowbelt.

That's why the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Geauga County.

Try to get out the door a few minutes early in case those squalls persist over your neighborhood.

