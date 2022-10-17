First snowflakes for the Snowbelt expected tonight

CLEVELAND — The Snowbelt is expected to experience its first flakes of snow Monday night and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, says Power of 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson.

Much colder air will slide south into Ohio today and tonight, Johnson says. Lake effect showers will move in off the lake with the colder air tonight as well.

wews

As temperatures fall into the 30s after sunset, it's possible for some of the lake effect rain showers to mix with or change over to wet snowflakes, especially over the higher ground areas east of Cleveland. Due to the warm ground, accumulations of an inch or two are possible on picnic tables and car windshields.

Lake effect rain and slush will continue on Tuesday as temperatures warm into the 40s. No accumulations are expected.

wews

More wet snow is possible in the snow belt Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as temperatures once again fall into the 30s after sunset with minor snow accumulations where snow bands persist by Wednesday morning's rush hour.

